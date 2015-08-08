Here's what will happen to Jon Stewart's famous 'Daily Show' set after his final episode

Good news, “Daily Show” fans. Jon Stewart’s set won’t be destroyed or left to collect dust in some warehouse. Instead, it will live on and will be open to visitors.

Comedy Central is donating the set to Washington D.C.’s First Amendment museum, the Newseum, after Stewart’s final sign-off on Thursday after hosting Comedy Central’s fake news show for 16 years.

“From ‘The Daily Show’ anchor desk, Jon Stewart dissected the news with blistering wit and wisdom as millions watched,” said the Newseum’s Senior Vice President of Exhibits and Programs, Cathy Trost, said in a statement.

The Daily Show/Comedy Central Jon Stewart began hosting the ‘The Daily Show’ in 1999.

She continued, “He also was a voice for a strong and free press, and against the silencing of journalists by repressive regimes. We are thrilled to accept the donation of these artifacts to the Newseum collection, because they are part of America’s cultural and media history, telling an important story about how political satire and news as humour made ‘The Daily Show’ a trusted news source for a generation.”

“The Daily Show” set will join other important holdings at the Newseum, including actual 12-foot-high sections of the Berlin Wall; the Journalists Memorial, which celebrates those who lost their lives reporting news, and the most comprehensive collection of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs ever assembled.

A new “Daily Show” set will debut when Trevor Noah takes over the show on September 8.

