The Daily Show Found A Genuine Complaint About NYC's Bike-Share Program

Getty/ Carl Icahn

New York City’s new bike share program has elicited a lot of criticism, most spectacularly from Dorothy Rabinowitz, the Wall Street Journal editorial board member who called Citi Bike the

“dreadful” work of “totalitarians” and the “all-powerful” bike lobby.



Thursday night, The Daily Show’s Al Madrigal looked into the matter, polling New Yorkers on why they don’t like about the program. Most of the complaints have been heard before: The bikes are ugly, they take up parking, and residents were not consulted before the stations were installed.

But Madrigal did find one New Yorker who had a problem with the program that is not much discussed.

“Where’s Citi Bike where we really need a Citi Bike? Ain’t no Citi Bike in the hood,” said the Bedford-Stuyvesant resident.

There are a few stations in the western part of the neighbourhood, but not many. That’s a problem for an area with minimal subway service, especially since Citi Bike is meant to make getting around New York easier.

The Department of Transportation does plan to install stations in more areas of the city, but has not yet announced specific locations.

The segment is hilarious. Enjoy:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.