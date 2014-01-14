Daily Show Mocks Lack Of Regulation In West Virginia Chemical Spill

On the Daily Show last night, Jon Stewart opened by pouring himself a glass of water “flown in from West Virginia” before showing news clip of the chemical spill that has left thousands without clean water since last week.

Stewart then mocked the fact that the chemical plant where the spill occurred was located upstream from the water treatment plant and that it hadn’t been inspected since 1991.

“That’s like six Batmans ago,” Stewart said. “That is not even the most recent palindrome year.”

Watch the full clip here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.