Jon Stewart And Marco Rubio Had One Of The Best Interviews Of The Convention On The Daily Show

Jon Stewart and his team are having a field day in Tampa.



The best portion of Tuesday night’s episode was Senator Marco Rubio of Florida sitting down with Stewart having a spirited conversation about the party and the future. The two have incredible chemistry and what seems like a legitimate fondness for one another, despite their wildly diverging views. This made for a great interview. Catch part one below.

The highlight? Rubio and Stewart talking about the role that government should play in corporate governance.

“I very much like talking to you. You should take over for Rick Scott — Florida deserves a governor with hair,” Stewart deadpanned.

Watch the full clip below:

