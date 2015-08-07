One of the most legendary 'Daily Show' interviews of all time was this chat with Malala Yousafzai that broke the internet

There is not a more influential teenager in the world than Malala Yousafzai.

The Pakistani girl, born in 1997, has already had an incredible life.

An outspoken advocate of girl’s education rights, Yousafzai has already endured a lifetime and praise, and a lifetime of struggle. Her advocacy was followed by death threats from the Taliban and eventually a violent act against her which she somehow survived in 2012.

She went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

As Jon Stewart’s run on ‘The Daily Show” is coming to an end on Thursday, it’s great to look at some of the best moments on the show. This one broke the internet.



Jon Stewart’s interview with Malala Yousafzai is arguably one of the most popular in the show’s history, and certainly one of the most viral. It set the world on fire the morning after it aired.

Take a look at the extended version here:

