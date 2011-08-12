Watch Jon Stewart DEMOLISH Megyn Kelly (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart had a warm welcome in store for Megyn Kelly on “The Daily Show” last night.



After interpreting her maternity-leave rant in a fantastic mob dialect, Stewart delivered his counterpunch by pointing out that Kelly used to hate mandated benefits.

The fantastic mashup speaks for itself — and makes Kelly look like a huge hypocrite.

“They’re really only entitlements when it’s something other people want,” Stewart said. “When it’s something you want… it’s the foundation of a great society.”

We’ll see if Kelly responds to Stewart’s diagnosis of “postpartum compassion” today.

Video below.



The Daily Show – Lactate Intolerance

