WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Early-Days "Daily Show" Correspondents

“The Daily Show” celebrated 15 years this week.
Just as they were when the show began, “Daily Show” correspondent gigs are still the plummest of jobs for comedic talents on the verge.
Lately, there’s been Olivia Munn, whose buzzy debut on the show helped vault her onto TV’s A-list; Josh Gad, who headlines the Emmy-nominated musical “Book of Mormon”; and Wyatt Cenac, whose standup is pure genius.
But they’ve got their forefathers (and foremothers) to thank for that platform.
Brown, who was well-known before 'Daily Show,' having written and appeared on 'Saturday Night Live,' worked briefly for the now-defunct Air America Radio. He recently intro'd and endorsed a Libertarian politician at an Austin event, though he's a self-proclaimed Democrat.
Littleford has worked steadily in TV since departing 'Daily Show' -- currently, she plays the main character's mum on 'The Hard Times of RJ Berger.'
Original correspondent Unger went on to host 'Wired Science' and appear on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'
Grenrock-Woods guested on 'Arrested Development' and is now a producer on the series 'Root of All Evil.' She's also an Esquire columnist.
Rocca has been on (by our estimation) just about every episode of VH1's 'I Love The' decade retrospectives. He's also appeared on various food programs and hosts 'Food(ography)' on the Cooking Channel.
Walls went on to an arc on 'The Office' (she's also married to Steve Carell).
Ellen DeGeneres's older brother now runs Carousel Productions, Steve Carell's production company.
Carell went on to star in 'The Office' and various movies like 'Despicable Me' and this weekend's 'Crazy Stupid Love.'
Walsh has appeared in countless sitcoms and films -- a cameo from him is a stamp of coemdy approval. Walsh is one of the co-founders of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.
Harris has appeared in a slew of sitcoms and movies. Her latest project, the sitcom 'Family Album,' premieres on Fox in January.
Corddry went on to a slew of supporting comedy movie roles and a starring turn in 'Hot Tub Time Machine.' He's now the star and executive producer of Adult Swim's 'Children's Hospital.'
Helms joined 'The Office' in 2006 and had his breakout moment in 2009 with 'The Hangover.'
