WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Early-Days "Daily Show" Correspondents

“The Daily Show” celebrated 15 years this week.



Just as they were when the show began, “Daily Show” correspondent gigs are still the plummest of jobs for comedic talents on the verge.

Lately, there’s been Olivia Munn, whose buzzy debut on the show helped vault her onto TV’s A-list; Josh Gad, who headlines the Emmy-nominated musical “Book of Mormon”; and Wyatt Cenac, whose standup is pure genius.

But they’ve got their forefathers (and foremothers) to thank for that platform.

