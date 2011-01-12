SNEAK PEEK Of Today's Daily Show Feature On "The iPhone Liberated"

Photo: Business Insider

Before today’s Verizon iPhone press conference started, “Daily Show” correspondent John Oliver stunned the room by jumping up and repeatedly screaming “F— YEAH! THANK YOU!” at the top of his lungs. (He had to do two takes.)This, we presume, is a reaction shot that will be edited into tonight’s show, during a segment about the Verizon iPhone.



We got a spy shot of notes that Oliver was holding at the press conference.

It looks like the segment will be called “The iPhone Liberated.”

The notes say “Our take” is that Verizon is the “great liberators of a people oppressed” with years of crappy AT&T service. Sounds funny — we’ll be sure to tune in.

