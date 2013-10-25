Here's The Racist 'Daily Show' Interview That Cost A Local GOP Chair His Job

A North Carolina county precinct GOP chair resigned on Thursday after an offensive interview that aired on “The Daily Show” Wednesday, in which he said “

lazy black people” want “the government to give them everything.”

“Yes, he has resigned,” said Nathan West, a spokesman for the Buncombe County Republican Party. The party had asked for Don Yelton’s resignation in direct response to the interview, West said.

The interview, conducted by correspondent Aasif Mandvi, was on the topic of North Carolina’s new voter ID law, over which the Justice Department has sued the state. On “The Daily Show,” Yelton argued that the law wasn’t racist, though he added that he’s “been called a bigot before.”

He brushed off those suggestions, too, arguing that one of his best friends is black.

“Now you have a black person using the term, “N — this and n — that, and it’s OK for them to do it,” Yelton said at one point.

That prompted Mandvi to respond, “You know that we can hear you, right?”

The Buncombe County GOP said in a statement that Yelton was “recently reprimanded and removed from his position as a precinct chair.” He was re-elected to the position at the 2013 convention by a margin of two votes — himself and his wife. The party also said that Yelton did not seek permission to give the interview.

“Mr. Yelton’s comments are offensive, uniformed, and unacceptable of any member within the Republican Party,” the statement read. “In no way are his comments representative of the local or state Republican Party.”

Here’s the full clip:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.