'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah returned from emergency surgery with a critique of US healthcare

Trevor Noah was back behind the desk at Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after emergency surgery with some insights on the American healthcare system.

The South African comedian had to miss Wednesday’s show for an appendectomy, but he returned on Thursday. Noah said that in the past he has been asked how he’ll manage commenting on the US when he’s not from here.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to experience America,'” Noah explained. “And what better way than enjoying America’s healthcare system for myself. Yeah, it was an interesting experience going to the emergency room. I’m not going to lie.”

The host described several things about the ER that struck him as strange. They included the fact that it doesn’t feel like an “emergency” room if the staff makes you wait, forces you to fill out forms before you can be seen, and then makes you identify how you’ll pay for the services.

When the nurse brought up more forms to fill out and asked Noah how he would pay, the host responded, “With my life, clearly.”

And about the one day off from work, Noah wanted to make sure that viewers didn’t blame Comedy Central. The network actually told him to take as much time as he needed.

“I wanted to come to work yesterday with the stitches and everything,” the 31-year-old comic said. “They were like, ‘No, no stay away.'”

Apparently, he received some colourful messages from viewers who thought Comedy Central was forcing him back to work.

“People were writing things like, ‘Comedy Central — one day off after surgery? Is it because he’s black?'” Noah said. “The best message I got was, ‘Is it Comedy Central, or the cotton fields?'”

And the correspondents played a hilarious version of “Game of Thrones” to see who will replace Noah in a sketch set in the host’s hospital room.

