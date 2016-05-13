'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah points out that other international leaders make Donald Trump's antics look mild

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’/Comedy Central ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah with images of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, left, and Donald Trump.

Trevor Noah thinks that Americans threatening to move to Canada or other international countries if Donald Trump gets elected president should know that those countries have their own Trumps.

“The notion of escaping a Trump-pocalypse by leaving America is dumb,” “The Daily Show” host said on Wednesday’s show. “Many of the forces that gave rise to Donald Trump are being felt all over the world: Immigration pressures, terrorism, a struggling middle class. These are all the ingredients necessary for a Trump outbreak.”

Noah began by pointing out Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, who has endorsed Trump. Wilders is known for being very anti-Muslim, having compared Islam to Nazism. He is also vehemently opposed to Turkey being included in the European Union, having once delivered a stern televised statement to the country saying “You are no Europeans, and you will never be… So, Turkey, stay away from us. You are not welcome here.”

“Geert doesn’t just look like Trump and talk like Trump, he even tweets like Donald Trump,” Noah said, showing an actual tweet from the Dutch leader stating, “Make the Netherlands great again!”

“At what point are we going to acknowledge that ‘great’ actually means racist?” Noah then asked. “It’s like coded language.”

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’/Comedy Central ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah shows a tweet from Dutch leader Geert Wilders.

Noah also warned that we shouldn’t underestimate the Dutch.

“After all, they were big time colonizers, and they invented Apartheid, and clogs,” he explained. “Yeah, I should have probably ended on Apartheid. Actually, you know, Apartheid is over, but clogs still live on.”

Noah then turned his attention to the newly elected president of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who had earned the moniker, “The Donald Trump of Philippines.” Like Trump, he’s seen as the alternative to traditional politicians. He’s known for saying outrageous things, such as the time he offered himself up to the brides at a mass wedding, or when he discussed his two girlfriends and his waning sexual appetite in his old age.

“I never thought I’d say this, but thank you, Donald Trump, for only talking about your penis in the abstract,” Noah said.

But those statements are really harmless when compared to Duterte’s brutal law and order stance. He intends to bring back capital punishment and introduce public executions to the country. He also said he would protect police and soldiers who follow his “shoot to kill” orders.

In the end, Noah argued, “Although America has its own set of problems right now, don’t forget a lot of those problems exist everywhere in the world. So, rather than try and flee, maybe you do need to ‘make America great again.'”

Watch the segment below:

