'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah explains why Islam shouldn't be blamed for Paris attacks

Trevor Noah spoke out on the stereotyping of Muslims after Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

On Saturday during the New York Comedy Festival (which this Business Insider reporter attended), Noah dedicated some of his standup performance to discussing the problem.

“We saw it with the attacks yesterday,” he told a sold-out audience at New York’s Town Hall theatre, referring to the crisis in Paris.

“Immediately people say it’s Muslims,” he continued. “‘It’s Islam. I hate that religion.’ It’s not the religion. Islam means peace. I’m not even Muslim, but I’m not even comfortable with this. Islam means peace. It’s so easy now to label it as a terrorist religion.”

Noah, who had taken a very earnest tone to speak about the stereotyping of Muslims, drove his point home with some humour.

“The truth is most Muslim people are not terrorists,” the 31-year-old South African-born comedian said. “Most, 99.9% of Muslim people are not terrorists. How do we know this? Because we’re still alive. You understand? There are more than a billion Muslim people on the planet… They have ample opportunities. Those falafels that we buy after the club at midnight? Most Muslims are not terrorists.”

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, and John Oliver delivered their passionate responses to the Paris attacks over the weekend. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” along with Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” don’t air on Fridays.

More than 120 people were killed on Friday during a series of attacks at six locations. ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre and a worldwide manhunt is underway to capture a suspect in the attacks.

