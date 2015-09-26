New 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah says Donald Trump 'doesn't say much'

Trevor Noah said he’s keeping his mind wide open on the presidential candidates and who he’d interview on Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” during a press conference on Friday, which Business Insider attended.

“We have an opportunity to re-learn these institutions,” Noah told reporters. “I come on with a clean slate, I feel, with a lot of the politicians, a lot of the news media outlets, I have an opportunity to grow into it.”

Noah thinks Dr. Ben Carson, for example, who recently came under fire for saying he wouldn’t support a Muslim person for president, “would be a very energetic interview.”

The South African native, who refers to himself as a progressive politically, expressed several times during the conference that he’s very interested in Rand Paul.

“Myself and [executive producer Steve Bodow] we were watching the debate together and I was complimenting every single thing Rand Paul said,” Noah laughed.

Bodow warned Noah, “Just you wait. He’s going to break your heart.”

That didn’t put the host off of having Paul on the show. “I really think there’s the beginnings of something fantastic there,” he said.

And what about Donald Trump? The host has certainly done some thinking about the candidate.

“Donald Trump is an interesting one, because the truth of the matter is he doesn’t say much, and really what we’re doing is enjoying the spectacle of it all,” Noah said. “That’s really what we’re doing: we’re indulging in it. At some point, our indulgence may come back to bite us.”

He said that while he would welcome Trump onto the show, he feels they really will need to think about why.

“The question I would ask me and the team is ‘What do we aim to achieve from this? What are we trying to do?'” Noah said. “Is it just for entertainment? Are we really trying to get answers?”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will premiere Monday, September 28 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and will be simulcast on all the Viacom networks.

