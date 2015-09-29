New 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah admits he's feeling a lot of pressure before his big debut

Peter Yang/Comedy Central The Emmy-winning team behind Jon Stewart have stayed on with new ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah.

With just a few days left before Monday’s re-launch of “The Daily Show,” new host Trevor Noah admitted that he’s feeling the pressure.

“Yeah, of course there’s pressure,” he told reporters during a press conference on Friday in New York City.

Noah, 31, takes over the show after Jon Stewart stepped down in August after 16 years of pop culture-shifting fake TV news. Clearly, as one reporter pointed out to Noah, there’s pressure but also danger in taking over after someone as beloved as Stewart.

“Obviously in this case, the pressure is amplified because of the legacy that ‘The Daily Show’ has, because what Jon has achieved, the place the he holds in people’s hearts,” Noah said. “I think if we didn’t have the pressure and we weren’t afraid then I’d think there’s something wrong with us. This is a giant undertaking and we’re approaching it as such. But we’re also excited about it because it is a giant undertaking.”

Just a little over a week ago — as if Noah needed another reminder — Stewart and his team took home an Emmy for the show. The good part is that team is sticking around.

“I have an amazing team here who is the force behind ‘The Daily Show,'” the South African comedian said. “These are all Emmy winners sitting next to me, so I know they know what they’re doing. I’m the wild card, so they’re the ones who should be afraid.”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will premiere Monday, September 28, at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and will be simulcast on all the Viacom networks.

