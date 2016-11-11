'Daily Show' correspondent describes the fear of being Muslim under a President Trump

One of the most provocative among Donald Trump’s many provocative statements throughout his presidential campaign was a suggested temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.

On Wednesday night, “The Daily Show” zeroed in on the fears among many Muslim-Americans following Trump’s presidential election.

Senior correspondent Hasan Minhaj gave a funny and heartbreaking take on what it feels like for him to be Muslim-American and preparing for a Trump presidency.

“Seriously, how is that not instantly disqualifying?” Minhaj said of Trump’s proposed Muslim ban. “Even if that’s not why most people voted for him, open racism should just be a deal-breaker.”

Minhaj went on to describe his panic at not knowing if the president has his back when he gets stares on an aeroplane. He says his mum, a US citizen who’s abroad, asked him if she’ll be able to get back into the country next year.

“The fact that I can’t tell her yes with 100-per cent certainty is heartbreaking,” he said. “That is my mum, and I need her back home.”

Watch the video below:

