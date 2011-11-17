WATCH: Jon Stewart Rips The Jerry Sandusky Interview On 'The Daily Show'

Late night television is doing its best to tactfully cover the Penn State scandal.



First there was the “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring Satan this past weekend. And now we have Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” dropping a few bombs on the Jerry Sandusky interview.

Here is the video…



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

