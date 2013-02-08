Daily Show Segment Rails On Absolute Absurdity Of Buying More Tanks

“Sequester” has become the boogie man of the American political body. As a result, Americans in the military, retirees, and Medicare recipients will probably see cuts in their wages or benefits. Meanwhile, Congress pushes for the purchase of 300 new tanks at a cost of $3 billion. General Ray Odierno, Chief of Staff of the Army, doesn’t want the tanks. The Secretary of the Army, John McHugh, doesn’t want the tanks “We have 3,000 tanks sitting in a boneyard near Reno Nevada,” said Army Maj. Gen. (ret.) Paul Eaton. “It’s a jobs program in their eyes.” In fact, America hasn’t seen major tank battles since the Persian Gulf War — but to call them “major” would be overstatement, in the Marine Corps battle of “73 Easting” the U.S. lost only one tank on its way to total victory. The tank lost was due to friendly fire.



