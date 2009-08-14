'Daily Show' Blurs Foursquare's 15 Seconds Of Fame

Last night’s “Daily Show with Jon Stewart” tackled Wall Street corruption with a skit talking to business school profs and students. But no free plugs for NYC startups!



MIT/Sloan MBA student Amanda Peyton wore an improvised t-shirt with a huge Foursquare logo on it — an attempt to plug the newish, NYC-based mobile social networking service.

The Comedy Central blur tool, however, was the winner, and Foursquare the loser.

Here’s the clip in its entirety, via Hulu:

