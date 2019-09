"Daily Show" And "Colbert" Are Officially Back On Hulu

Viacom’s “Daily Show” with Jon Stewart and “Colbert Report” are coming home to Hulu.



Viacom and Hulu just signed a new content partnership that will also bring shows like “Tosh.0” and “Jersey Shore” into the Hulu Plus subscription service.

This should boost Hulu’s viewership, and may even convince a few people to sign up for Hulu Plus.

The details from the release:

Under the agreement, current full episodes and clips of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report” will be available on the free ad-supported Hulu.com service and through the Hulu Plus subscription service beginning February 2, 2011. ¬†In addition, Viacom will make available to Hulu Plus subscribers a selection of current programs, like Jersey Shore, Tosh.0, Teen mum 2, Manswers, Let’s Stay Together, and Hot in Cleveland 21 days after they air. ¬†Viacom content availability on Hulu Plus will vary on a show-by-show basis.

Additionally, Hulu Plus subscribers will have access to more than 2,000 episodes of programming from Viacom’s library, including The Chappelle Show, Reno 911, Beavis & Butthead, Real World, Punk’d, Baldwin Hills and many others on PCs, internet-connected TVs and Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, mobile phones, and tablets (in HD when available).

