"Daily Show" And "Colbert" Are Officially Back On Hulu

Viacom’s “Daily Show” with Jon Stewart and “Colbert Report” are coming home to Hulu.



Viacom and Hulu just signed a new content partnership that will also bring shows like “Tosh.0” and “Jersey Shore” into the Hulu Plus subscription service.

This should boost Hulu’s viewership, and may even convince a few people to sign up for Hulu Plus.

The details from the release:

Under the agreement, current full episodes and clips of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report” will be available on the free ad-supported Hulu.com service and through the Hulu Plus subscription service beginning February 2, 2011. In addition, Viacom will make available to Hulu Plus subscribers a selection of current programs, like Jersey Shore, Tosh.0, Teen mum 2, Manswers, Let’s Stay Together, and Hot in Cleveland 21 days after they air. Viacom content availability on Hulu Plus will vary on a show-by-show basis.

Additionally, Hulu Plus subscribers will have access to more than 2,000 episodes of programming from Viacom’s library, including The Chappelle Show, Reno 911, Beavis & Butthead, Real World, Punk’d, Baldwin Hills and many others on PCs, internet-connected TVs and Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, mobile phones, and tablets (in HD when available).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.