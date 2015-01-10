The Daily Routines Of 26 Famous Creative People

Sometimes, realising your full potential is all about making the time.

Podio, an online working platform, created an interactive infographic that outlines the time of day some of the world’s greatest thinkers accomplished their creative goals.

Based on academic studies, diary entries, and letters from the likes of Ben Franklin and Maya Angelou, it’s a good reminder that structuring your day can be an important factor in your success.

Check it out below.



Want to develop a better work routine? Discover how some of the world’s greatest minds organised their days.

Click image to see the interactive version (via Podio).

