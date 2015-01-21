The Daily Routines Of 16 Famous Creative People

Ever wonder how creative geniuses had time to do it all? Well, turns out many of them stuck to strictly mapped out schedule.

Based on data from Mason Currey’s “Daily Rituals,” RJ Andrews created an infographic that shows how some of the world’s greatest minds made time to work on their creative projects every day.

It also offers a glimpse into the slightly odd things they would do to help their creative flow (Hugo would start the day by taking a public ice bath and Beethoven always made sure his coffee had exactly sixty beans per cup).

Check out the disciplined regimens below.

Each day was mapped out onto a 24 hour cycle. Colours mark major categories of activity, such as work, sleep, and making ends meet.

