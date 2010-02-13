Daily News Tycoon Mort Zuckerman Mulls A Run For New York Senate

Mort Zuckerman, the publisher of The Daily News and a real estate mogul, is considering a run for New York Senate, according to the New York Times.

Zuckerman, 72, would run as a Democrat,for a Senate seat currently held by Kirsten Gillibrand.

Mr. Zuckerman regards Ms. Gillibrand as vulnerable to a challenge and is convinced that, at a time of economic tumult and political unrest, his background as an outsider to government, and his record as a businessman, will appeal to the state’s electorate, these people said.

