Daily News mourns the death of the Republican Party, 'killed by epidemic of Trump'

Bryan Logan

Following Donald Trump’s primary win in Indiana on Tuesday, some are already sounding the death knell for the Republican Party. Among them was the New York Daily News, which featured a mock up of the GOP’s mascot, apparently dead and resting in a casket, on its Wednesday cover.

“Dearly beloved, we are gather here today to mourn the GOP, a once-great political party, killed by epidemic of Trump,” the cover reads.

View the cover below:

Daily News May 4 coverDaily News

