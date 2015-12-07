'Everything is awesome!': Daily News issues sarcastic, adorable rebuttal to its gun-control critics

The Daily News has continued its streak of imaginative front-page covers since last week’s mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

The New York tabloid first stirred controversy by blasting Republican politicians for only offering “prayers” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which left 14 dead. Its provocative headline was “GOD ISN’T FIXING THIS,” and the cover went on to attack “cowards” for not enacting gun-control measures in response.

In subsequent covers, the News doubled and tripled down on its attacks against the gun lobby. But the News will take a completely different tack on Monday, according to a Sunday-night tweet from the newspaper.

“To all those who have been offended by hearing the truth about our nation’s gun scourge & the NRA & cowardly pols who think nothing’s wrong: Everything is awesome!” the latest cover declared.

It featured a number of adorable animal photos, including puppies.

See it below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.