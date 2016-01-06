Daily News gun-control cover calls Republicans the 'pro-death' party

The Daily News is out with another provocative gun-control front page Wednesday morning.

The New York tabloid blasted Republicans as “liars” for their fierce condemnation of President Barack Obama’s executive action on guns, which was announced Tuesday.

The News further declared that the GOP leadership supports letting “crazies” get guns, and explicitly branded the party as “pro-death.”

Obama said his executive action would expand the number of gun buyers subject to background checks, hire more personnel to conduct the checks, and direct the government to research gun-safety technology.

But Republicans argued that Obama had overstepped his constitutional authority by bypassing Congress. Many GOP presidential candidates said they would reverse the executive action immediately if they were to win the 2016 race. The News featured three of those candidates and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) on its front page Wednesday.

The Daily News is well known for is aggressive gun-control covers, and the tabloid repeatedly sparked backlash last year by condemning Republicans and the National Rifle Association for their inaction after mass-shooting incidents.

