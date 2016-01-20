New York tabloids mock Sarah Palin's Donald Trump endorsement

New York City’s two big tabloids embraced Donald Trump’s latest presidential endorsement with their Wednesday-morning front pages.

The Daily News, a frequent Trump critic, took a much more direct shot at the Republican presidential front-runner and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), who endorsed Trump the day before.

The News put a photo of them together with the headline: “I’M WITH STUPID.”

That was followed with the text: “Hate minds think alike: Palin endorses Trump.” And then the tabloid ran a headline about Palin’s son being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman: “SARAH’S DRUNK SON BEAT GAL PAL, WAVED RIFLE: COPS.”

The cover can be viewed below:

The New York Post, the more conservative of the two tabloids, also ran a front-page story about the Palin endorsement.

The Post put the two of them together with a pun off the movie “Lady and the Tramp.” The headline: “LADY AND THE TRUMP: Sarah, Donald make love in Iowa.”

“As if Donald Trump’s campaign needed more spice, firebrand Sarah Palin threw him her support in Iowa yesterday, saying, ‘Media heads are spinning — this is going to be so much fun!'” the front-page story excerpt read.

The cover can be viewed below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.