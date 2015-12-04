The Daily News cover calls all of the latest mass shooting suspects 'terrorists'

The New York Daily News has released a preview of its Friday front page, showcasing one of the suspects in the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

On page one of the New York tabloid, there’s a photo of Syed Farook, one of the two dead suspects believed to be responsible for shooting up a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center on Wednesday, killing 14 people.

The headline reads, “HE’S A TERRORIST.”

And then there’s this sub-headline:

The men listed from left to right are:

Also listed is gun-rights advocate, Wayne LaPierre, who has been associated with the National Rifle Association since the 1980s.

Authorities investigating the Inland Regional Center massacre have not classified it as terrorism, but they suggested Thursday that it is a consideration.

