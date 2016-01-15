The Daily News blasts Ted Cruz: 'DROP DEAD'

The New York Daily News blasts Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in a new Friday cover, telling the Texas senator to “DROP DEAD, TED.”

The rest of the cover is no kinder to Cruz — “Hey, Cruz: You don’t like N.Y. values? Go back to Canada.” It also features a large image of the Statue of Liberty giving the middle finger.

Here’s what the cover looks like:

Stop the presses! A new Page 1…DROP DEAD, TED: https://t.co/68hKgqmjBx pic.twitter.com/veDsxLYDTN

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 15, 2016

The Daily News published this in the wake of Cruz’s remarks linking Republican rival Donald Trump to what he termed “New York values,” which he defined in a presidential debate Thursday night.

“Everyone understands that the values in New York City are socially liberal, are pro-abortion, are pro-gay-marriage, focused around money and the media,” Cruz said, doubling down on comments made earlier this week.

Trump defended his home town in Thursday’s debate, citing the city’s reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“He insulted a lot of people,” Trump said of Cruz. “When the World Trade Center came down, I saw something that no place on Earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York.”

Friday’s cover recalls one of the Daily News’ most famous covers — “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD” — published in 1975 after then-president Gerald Ford denied New York City a federal bailout to avoid bankruptcy.

