Daily News cover shows Donald Trump cutting off the Statue of Liberty's head

New York’s Daily News is set to continue its recent streak of provocative front pages in its next edition.

According to a tweet from the New York tabloid, the newspaper will depict Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump cutting off the head of the Statue of Liberty.

“When Trump came for the Mexicans, I did not speak out — as I was not a Mexican. When he came for the Muslims I did not speak out — as I was not a Muslim. Then he came for me,” the headline blared.

In smaller text, the Daily News said the headline was based on by Martin Niemöller’s famous poem, “First They Came,” that dealt with Nazi Germany’s oppression of socialists, trade unionists, and finally, Jews.

Trump has faced intense backlash since Monday, when he proposed a temporary halt to all Muslim travel to the US, including both immigrants and tourists. The real-estate mogul argues that a hard-line approach is necessary to keep the US safe from terrorist groups like the Islamic State.

The Daily News ignited some of its own firestorms in recent days with its front-page crusading on behalf of gun control. One of its covers shamed Republican politicians for only offering “prayers” after last week’s mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

A separate publication, the Philadelphia Daily News, also compared Trump’s proposal to Nazi Germany on Tuesday.

View Wednesday’s New York Daily News cover below:

