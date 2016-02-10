Daily News unloads on Donald Trump's 'zombie' supporters after his New Hampshire win

The Daily News came out swinging shortly after Donald Trump was projected to win Tuesday night’s Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire.

The New York tabloid, which constantly criticises Trump, is set to yet again depict the Republican front-runner as a clown for its Wednesday cover.

“DAWN OF THE BRAIN DEAD,” its headline blared. “Clown comes back to life with N.H. win as mindless zombies turn out in droves.”

The News also blasted Trump on the cover of its Tuesday paper.

View its Wednesday cover below:

