Daily News goes nuclear on Donald Trump for using 'a foot boo-boo to dodge Vietnam'

The Daily News is taking its fight against real-estate magnate Donald Trump to the next level.

When Trump launched his presidential campaign last month, the New York tabloid blasted Trump as a “clown” on its front page. But Tuesday’s cover is even more brutal and mocks Trump for questioning Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) war record while using allegedly weak excuses to “dodge” the Vietnam War draft himself.

The front page features a photo of Trump in uniform while he attended New York Military Academy.

An arrow points to his medals and sarcastically declares, “And here’s his medal for being neat.”

Here’s the cover:

Trump ignited a media firestorm last weekend when he initially said McCain, who spent more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War, was not a war hero before backtracking and saying the opposite. That caused some to look at the Republican businessman’s own war record.

He explained why he didn’t serve in the Vietnam War during an ABC interview on Sunday’s “This Week.”

“I had student deferments, like many other people had, during the war or around the time of the war. I had a minor medical deferment for feet, for a bone spur of the foot, which was minor. I was then entered into the draft because if I would have gotten a different number, I could have been drafted,” Trump said, according to a transcript. “I was fortunate, in a sense, because I was not a believer in the Vietnam War.”

Trump has since tried to shift the McCain controversy over to veterans issues in general, on which he says the senator has a “terrible” record.

He has also made it clear that he’s no fan of the Daily News:

Only a fool would buy the @NYDailyNews. Loses fortune & has zero gravitas. Let it die!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2015

