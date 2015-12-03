Hard-hitting Daily News cover blasts Republicans for only offering 'prayers' after latest shooting

The Daily News has another hard-hitting cover on the gun-control issue.

On Wednesday night, the New York tabloid published an early look at its Thursday cover, which takes Congress to task for its inaction in the aftermath of mass shootings.

The front page features the tweets of Republican leaders offering their “thoughts and prayers” after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, which left at least 14 people dead earlier in the day.

“GOD ISN’T FIXING THIS,” the cover blared. “As the latest batch of innocent Americans are left lying in pools of blood, cowards who could truly end [the] gun scourge continue to hide behind meaningless platitudes.”

The Daily News frequently crusades about gun control after mass shootings. Last month, it blasted the National Rifle Association’s “sick jihad” in the aftermath of the massacre in Paris, France.

View its latest cover below:

Daily News/Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.