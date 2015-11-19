Daily News publishes explosive cover: 'NRA'S SICK JIHAD'

The Daily News published one of its most aggressive gun-control covers yet on Wednesday.

The New York tabloid blasted the National Rifle Association for its “sick jihad” in the aftermath of last week’s Paris terror attack and the ongoing debate about whether the US should accept Syrian refugees.

“Lost in the debate over Syrian refugees being allowed into the US is fact that 2,043 terror watch list suspects already have legally purchased guns — all because the NRA owns cowardly pols,” its cover said next to an image of the flag wielded by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

The Daily News frequently campaigns on the gun-control issue after mass shootings.

Here’s its Wednesday cover:

