Scathing Daily News cover blasts Donald Trump before New Hampshire primary

A somewhat gloomy Daily News cover took a final shot at Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump just before Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

“Our nation is doomed if a clown who calls opponent a ‘p—-‘ in public wins primary,” the tabloid lamented under an even bigger headline: “Is N.H. smarter than THIS 5th grader?”

The headline was referring to Trump’s Monday-night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Trump told his supporters there that he was surprised Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of his leading primary rivals, was not more supportive of waterboarding. An audience member apparently shouted out the vulgar insult, which Trump repeated from the stage while jokingly “reprimanding” his supporter for using it.

The Daily News has been launching scathing attacks against the Manhattan billionaire since he announced his campaign last June.

Here’s the paper’s Wednesday cover:

