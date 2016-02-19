Daily News cover blasts Trump as 'Anti Christ' after spat with pope

A fiery Daily News cover portrayed Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump as covered with scales and flames after a much publicized back-and-forth with Pope Francis.

“Pope calls out hateful Trump: ‘A person who thinks only about building walls & not bridges is NOT CHRISTIAN,’ the tabloid said next to massive headline that declared “Anti Christ!”

Pope Francis was asked his opinion on Trump after a six-day visit to Mexico.

“I say only that this man is not Christian if he has said things like that,” the pope said, referring to Trump’s promises to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump fired back at the pope during a rally on Thursday in South Carolina, calling the religious leader’s choice to question Trump’s faith as “disgraceful.”

The Daily News has been launching scathing attacks against the Manhattan billionaire since he announced his campaign last June.

