Here's The Daily News' Powerful Cover Shaming The Senate For Dropping The Assault Weapons Ban

The Daily News — a publication that has advocated for stricter gun legislation in the wake of the Newtown, Conn., massacre — shamed the Senate on its cover today for dropping the assault weapons ban as part of a comprehensive package on gun legislation.



The cover features photos of the 20 children who were killed in Newtown last December. Ever since, the Daily News has campaigned for new gun measures, including an assault weapons ban. But Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Tuesday that the assault weapons ban would not be brought to the floor as part of a package because it didn’t even have 40 prospective votes.

In an accompanying column, Mike Lupica ripped the “spineless” politicians who were “spitting on the graves” of the children killed in Newtown.

Here’s the cover, via the Newseum:

