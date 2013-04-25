The Daily News Is Out With Its First Anthony Weiner Pun Cover Of The Season

When disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner detailed his interest in running for mayor of New York City earlier this month, the New York Post quickly welcomed him back to the scene with a pun-filled cover.



That day, the Daily News focused instead on the gun control debate. But the Daily News harped on the news today of Weiner suggesting there could be more lewd pictures floating around from the original scandal that forced him to resign.

“If reporters want to go try to find more, I can’t say that they’re not going to be able to find another picture, or find another … person who may want to come out on their own, but I’m not going to contribute to that. The basics of the story are not going to change,” Weiner told RNN-TV’s Dominic Carter.

Here’s the Daily News’ cover, via the Newseum:

