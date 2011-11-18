Daily Muse, A Career Site That Targets Women, Is Headed To Y Combinator

Daily Muse, a career site for women professionals, is headed to Y Combinator.



The site was cofounded by former Pretty Young Professional blogger, Kathryn Minshew.

Daily Muse launched a few weeks ago and tweeted the news in excitement:

“The news is out: we’re GOING TO Y-COMBINATOR!!! Thanks so much for your support, loyal Tweeps – we couldn’t have done it without you! :)”

Two Dogpatch Labs NYC companies have also gotten invites. When we’re allowed to share the news, we’ll tell you who. Congrats Daily Muse!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.