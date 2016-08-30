People are accusing the Daily Mirror of using its front page to 'demonise' a 12-year-old girl for trophy hunting

Daily Mirror Daily Mirror front page splash, August 30 2016.

Journalists have criticised the Daily Mirror for using its front page to “demonise” a 12-year-old girl for trophy hunting.

On Tuesday, the British newspaper carried a full-page picture of the child, holding a gun aloft over the body of giraffe, with the headline: “Little Miss Deadly.”

Her first name also appeared in the “exclusive” story, while her full name is in the online version.

Business Insider has obscured her identity in the picture of the Daily Mirror’s front page. We are awaiting comment from the paper’s parent company, Trinity Mirror.

The Daily Mirror sourced the photos from the child’s Facebook page and claimed she is responsible for a “string of kills” in South Africa.

It is not the first time the girl has appeared in the media: She was interviewed by ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this month, while the likes of the Daily Mail have written about her trophy hunting.

But the Daily Mirror’s decision to put her on the front page alarmed journalists on Twitter.

BBC newsdesk and planning editor Neil Henderson — who helps run the BBC’s #tomorrowspaperstoday service — posted and then deleted the front page.

I’m a little concerned about the @DailyMirror front page, so I’m going to take it down. #tomorrowspaperstoday

— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2016

BuzzFeed special corespondent James Ball said Henderson’s decision was a “good call.” Local newspaper journalist Brian Stormont said: “That Daily Mirror front page tomorrow. Not for me, sorry.”

Lawyer Chris Hallam added:

Disgusting front page from the @DailyMirror, demonising a child. Should be immediately withdrawn. #dailymirror

— Chris Hallam (@ChrisHallamLaw) August 29, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.