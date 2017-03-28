MPs are furious at the Daily Mail's 'sexist' and 'appalling' front page focusing on Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon's legs

The Daily Mail The Daily Mail’s front page, March 28, 2017

LONDON — MPs have reacted with outrage to Tuesday’s Daily Mail front page.

The newspaper ran the headline “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!” alongside a photo of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The picture was taken on Monday when the pair met in a Glasgow hotel, ahead of the scheduled triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday.

The large picture on the front page of the Mail is accompanied by a piece inside the paper titled: “Finest weapons at their command? Those pins!”

The column by Sarah Vine described Sturgeon’s legs as “altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed … a direct attempt at seduction.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday evening: “It’s 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail.”

Labour MP Harriet Harman described the front page as “moronic,” and fellow Labour MP Yvette Cooper wrote on Twitter:

Tory MP Nicky Morgan, who was education minister until 2016, accused the paper of “appalling” sexism:

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband wrote:

Scottish National Party MP Pete Wishart noted that the paper had opted for a different editorial line north of the border, running the picture instead with the headline: “Oh so frosty! Secrets of Nicola and PM’s talk-in.”

Later editions of the paper appeared to make light of the “Legs-It” headline, with a sub-heading describing it as “Sarah Vine’s light-hearted verdict on the big showdown.”

It’s 2017. Two women’s decisions will determine if United Kingdom continues to exist. And front page news is their lower limbs. Obviously pic.twitter.com/AMp0YvtISa

— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 27, 2017

Seriously? Our two most senior female politicians are judged for their legs not what they said #appallingsexism https://t.co/18FMUzttlJ

— Nicky Morgan (@NickyMorgan01) March 27, 2017

The 1950s called and asked for their headline back.#everydaysexism https://t.co/s1W1XfhrhN

— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 27, 2017

Scottish Daily Mail has different headline. Would be good if they thought they couldn’t get away with that 70’s nonsense in Scotland. https://t.co/f7naYFk7mq

— Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) March 27, 2017

