The Daily Mail is expanding into TV for the first time with a news show hosted by Dr Phil

The Daily Mail is expanding into TV for the first time, with a US news show hosted by daytime TV celebrity Dr Phil, putting it head-to-head with programs like TMZ and Access Hollywood, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports.

The newspaper publisher is set to make the announcement later on Thursday on its yacht at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

According to The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Mail has entered into a 50/50 partnership with Stage 29 Productions, the company behind the Dr Phil talk show, to create a syndicated TV series that will first air in the fall of 2016.

CBS Television Distribution will be responsible for distributing the show, The Wall Street Journal’s source said.

The report describes the show as: “Bringing the best of the Daily Mail to TV and will involve a mix of crime stories, breaking news and celebrity gossip.”

The Daily Mail has had a vocal presence at Cannes this year. On Tuesday the newspaper publisher announced a deal with WPP and Snapchat to form an ad agency called Truffle Pig.

On Wednesday night the company hosted a party on its yacht, attended by a bunch of A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Will.i.am.

Business Insider is attending the Thursday morning press conference on the Dr Phil TV show. More details to follow.

