Daily Mail Launches Opinion Site To Rival HuffPost And Guardian

Photo: Dail Mail

British newspaper the Daily Mail, has unleashed its new opinion website, RightMinds, to act as competition to the Huffington Post and the Guardian’s Comment is Free. Simon Heffer, the former long-serving associate editor at the Telegraph will take over editing duties of the site, reports the Guardian. Some have even begun to dub the new project as the “Heffington Post.”



The site includes columns from well known British bloggers as well as experts on lifestyle, politics and terrorism.

Currently, the Daily Mail’s website is this most popular newspaper site in the UK, though the content is heavily focused on celebrity. Readers of RightMind are encouraged to engage in online debate with the columnists by posting comments in reply to articles.

