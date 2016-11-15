The Daily Mail has been evacuated after a 'suspicious package' was found

The Daily Mail office has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found there on Monday afternoon.

A small part of the office was evacuated as a precaution after a package containing a suspicious white powder was found, a police spokesperson told City AM. No injuries have been reported.

Police are currently at Northcliffe House in Kensington, west London where the evacuation took place. The Mail shares the premises with the Evening Standard, Metro, The Independent and i newspapers.

This is a developing story…

