Watch Out NYT? Daily Mail's Powerhouse Website Sets Up Two Offices Stateside

A few months back it was revealed that the UK Daily Mail’s website was closing in on the NYT.com in traffic numbers.

Last month they topped HuffPo for global visitors. Again.

So it makes sense that they have reportedly decided to follow all that traffic to its source: America.

Despite original efforts to cater to their British audience, The Daily Mail Publisher and Editor Martin Clarke tells the New York Observer, that the paper gained an American audience “by accident” — “we found we’d ended up with a big American audience without really trying.”

The growing number of American readers convinced Clarke to focus on the paper’s stateside digital presence, which will “pay off in Internet advertising revenue.”

In February, the newspaper opened a New York office with about six staffers brought over from England. The move followed the opening of a showbiz office in Los Angeles.

And so far, things are looking good.

However, the move did worry other stateside publications. Why? Well for one, the paper is infamous for failing to link or credit any outlets from which their stories originally

“They don’t physically link to websites from which they lift material,” wrote Tony Metcalf, the editor-in-chief of NY Metro, in an email to The Observer. “We’ve asked them to do this because we think it’s fair and right and when Metro refers to the work of others, we link as a matter of course.”

“They don’t link to anybody!” echoed [Bonnie] Fuller.

The newspaper has even been accused of re-publishing sections of a New York Times article “almost verbatim” as original content.

And then there is Clarke’s temperament: “Mr. Clarke is famous for profane rants and reportedly once yelled at an employee with such vigor that he gave himself a nosebleed.” Not a great look.

Following suit, The Guardian has announced its own foray into American digital media with “a vanguard editorial colony led by Janine Gibson, its most senior digital editor, and several reporters.”

