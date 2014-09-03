The Internet Is Hysterical Over The Daily Mail's Explanation Of Apple's ICloud

Jim Edwards

Twitter came alight Wednesday morning as users shared photos from an article about Apple’s iCloud troubles that appeared in paper editions of today’s Daily Mail.

In its explanation of how remote computer file storage works, the tabloid was at pains to point out that iCloud is, in fact, not “an actual cloud.”

The headline blared, “WHAT IS THE iCLOUD?”:

Icloud daily mailDaily Mail / Ben Pickering / TwitterToday’s Daily Mail as captured by Twitter user Ben Pickering.

Here’s the answer, in the text:

Icloud daily mailDaily Mail / Twitter / Christine Wilson

Interestingly, the article didn’t make it into some editions of the paper and it can’t be found in the Mail’s online archives. (We first read about it in The Guardian.)

Twitter user Henry Mance took it a step further:

Daily mail icloudHenry Mance

