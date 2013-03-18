Daily Mail: THE GREAT EU BANK ROBBERY

And here’s how the Cyprus bailout is going down in the UK where uber-popular newspaper The Daily Mail proclaims the haircut on depositors to be THE GREAT EU BANK ROBBERY.



An interesting angle here is that apparently a lot of UK service personnel have accounts in Cyprus, which the government will re-imburse them for, costing UK taxpayers.

Photo: @skynews

