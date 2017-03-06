The 8 iPhone and iPad accessories I use every day

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
I rely on my iPhone and iPad heavily, whether I’m in or out of the office.
My iPad Pro has become my primary at-home computer, while my iPhone is always either in my pocket or on my desk.
Both of them are powerful tools on their own, but I rely on different accessories to help me get the most out my iOS devices on a daily basis.
I've tried many iPhone cases, but my daily carry is Pad & Quill's Woodline Case. It's thin, light, and looks great. I never gotten compliments on my phone case before using this one, but it really is eye-catching.
Woodline Case for iPhone 7, $US49.95, available at Pad & Quill
Woodline Case for iPhone 7 Plus, $US49.95, available at Pad & Quill
Because the 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports faster charging, I opted to pick up this higher-power adaptor. None of my other iOS devices can take advantage of this faster charging method yet, but I'd be willing to bet that the next iPhone will.
It's an investment that I can enjoy in the present and future, and it's become one of my must-haves.
Apple Apple 29W USB-C Power Adaptor, $US49, available at Amazon
The only downside to using the adaptor I just mentioned is that you'll need a USB-C-to-Lightning cable to use it. The cable comes in two sizes, but I suggest you grab the 2-meter version, which is what I did. It never hurts to have a longer cable around.
Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (1M), $US25.99, available at Best Buy
Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2M), $US34.99, available at Best Buy
At work I charge my iPhone (and anything else for that matter) using this Anker multi-port USB hub. It charges all of my electronics quickly and simultaneously, which is important when reviewing gadgets.
This is also a must-have if you live with multiple people who all try to charge their electronics at once. Spare yourself the aggravation and let everyone charge their devices without a hassle.
Anker USB Type-C 60W 5-Port USB Wall Charger, $US49.99, available at Amazon
At my desk I don't need a super long cable, so I use this inexpensive one from Anker. It gets the job done perfectly, doesn't cost too much money, and comes with an 18-month warranty.
Anker Premium Lightning Cable, $US5.99, available at Amazon
I detailed my use case for the Apple Pencil recently. It's an accessory I use daily even though I can't draw. I suggest anyone who wants to use their iPad Pro with more precision give the Apple Pencil a chance.
Apple Pencil, $US89.99, available at Best Buy
I'm a big fan of keeping my iPad Pro on a stand when using it for certain types of work. The elevation works perfectly if you want to use it as a second display, and it even works as a makeshift easel for artists.
Elago P2 Stand, $US18.99, available at Amazon
When it comes to keeping my iPad Pro protected, I sought out the most basic sleeve I could find. I landed on Omoton's faux-leather sleeve and couldn't be happier. It has a magnetic latch to keep the sleeve closed, and has enough slack that I can keep my Apple Pencil in there when travelling.
Omoton iPad Pro Sleeve, $US7.99, available at Amazon
