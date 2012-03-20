CheapUndies.com: The Deals Site For Lingerie Lovers

Photo: CheapUndies

Lingerie lovers behold: Cheap Undies is the latest deals site to offer exclusive discounts on underwear.”People shouldn’t have to pay outrageous prices for a nice bra or a pair of boxers,” co-founder Michael Grider told Washington Post’s J.D. Harrison.



The two 20-something co-founders, Grider and Edward Upton, run the company from Richard, Va. and work with manufacturers to buy undies in bulk.

The site features two deals daily, one for men, another for women. They expire the next day at noon.

Currently, men can score an N2N Twilight boxer in black for $7.50 (a 69 per cent discount from its suggested retail price of $21.00), while women can purchase a Betsey Johnson thong for $5, marked down from $20.

Cheap Undies also has a ‘Last Chance‘ section featuring a slew of discount items up for grabs.

Understandably, returns or exchanges are not accepted.

