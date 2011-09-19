No Barriers To Exit: 33% Of All Groupon Clones Have Been Shut Down Or Sold This Year

Photo: Sequoia

One of the most common Groupon critiques is that the business is easily replicated.That’s certainly true, but it misses the fact that Groupon’s success is not easily replicated, a fact that many Groupon-clones are coming to terms with right now.



According to data from deals aggregator Yipit via the WSJ, 33% of daily deals sites have been shuttered or sold this year. That’s 170 out of 530 deals sites overall.

The problem for the sites? They can’t get enough subscribers and they aren’t making money.

