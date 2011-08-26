Daily Deal Market Declines In July

Today’s Yipit Data Report revealed substantial shifts in the Daily Deal space occurring over the past month:



Daily Deal industry revenue declined 7% in July in North America’s largest markets. Groupon’s revenue declined 4% while LivingSocial’s revenue declined 18%.

Groupon’s market share increased from 47% to 49% while LivingSocial’s market share declined from 23% to 21%. This reversed a trend of LivingSocial gaining market share on Groupon over the past several months.

Groupon Getaways is already almost twice as big as LivingSocial Escapes. Groupon Getaways generated $5.7 million of revenue in July. The few months old LivingSocial Escapes generated $6.9 milion of revenue, however Groupon’s travel product only launched in mid-July.

Travel daily deals now account for nearly 15% of the Daily Deal’s industry revenue.

TechCrunch just covered today’s launch of the July Report.

For the full analysis, check out Yipit’s Daily Deal Industry Data.

Photo: Yipit

Read more posts on Yipit Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.